Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle target Etienne Camara pushed for a move on deadline day after being convinced by Miron Muslic, but Charleroi CEO Mehdi Bayat blocked the move.

Argyle are deep in the relegation battle in the Championship and they are active late in the window to sign players to strengthen their squad.

Plymouth boss Muslic is keen on signing a defensive midfielder and deems Belgian outfit Charleroi star Camara an ideal fit for his squad.

Camara has experience of playing in the Championship during his time with Huddersfield Town.

And the defensive midfielder is a bit part player for the Belgian side, but they are refusing to part ways with him late in the window.

Plymouth boss Muslic convinced Camara on a move to Home Park in the window and the player tried to force a move out.

However, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Charleroi CEO Bayat rejected the move as he believes finding a replacement for Camara late in this window will be impossible.

Now it remains to be seen whether Argyle have an alternative for Camara in their mind and they have to act quickly with the time running out.