Seria A outfit Hellas Verona have agreed a fee with Odense BK for Celtic-linked defender Tobias Slotsager, according to Sky Sports News.

The 19-year-old prospect has been a key to his team’s success so far this season, playing in 14 of their 18 second-division games.

His contributions have helped Odense BK maintain a healthy lead at the top of the table and fight for promotion.

Teams from Europe have taken note of his form and have been trying to rope him in.

Scottish champions Celtic were linked with a move for Slotsager last week and the club even held talks with the player’s representatives.

Their efforts have failed to bear fruits though, with a move to Italy now close to being finalised.

Hellas Verona have agreed a fee in the region of £832,000 to sign Slotsager in the coming hours.

With time running out, it now remains to be seen how Celtic react to the latest developments.