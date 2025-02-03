Getty Images

Championship promotion hopefuls Sheffield United have held talks regarding the potential signings of two attackers from foreign leagues.

Chris Wilder’s side are only two points behind top-of-the-table Leeds United and are one of the favourites to achieve promotion to the Premier League at the end of this term.

They are trying to do some transfer business late on before the transfer window slams shut tonight.

Peruvian league side FBC Melgar’s 22-year-old striker Jefferson Caceres is a striker they are keen on.

And Bulgarian top-flight side Botev Plovdiv’s 19-year-old Ghanian winger Christian Nwachukwu is another player they are interested in.

Now, according to the Daily Telegraph, the Blades have held conversations regarding exploring deals for both attackers.

Caceres made 14 goal contributions last season, while Nwachukwu has contributed to seven goals this season already, featuring in the Europa League qualifying round.

Now it remains to be seen if the Blades have enough time to be able to get their hands on either of them.