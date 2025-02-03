Getty Images

League One strugglers Shrewsbury Town are not interested in signing full-back Jack Hunt from Bristol Rovers and reports linking the player with a move are wide of the mark, according to the Shropshire Star.

In an attempt to save their League One status, Gareth Ainsworth’s team have put efforts in the market to get in players to improve their existing unit.

In fact, they have just confirmed their fifth signing of the January transfer window in the form of striker Vadaine Oliver, who arrived on loan from Bradford City.

Their work does not appear to be done though with more players being linked with moves to the New Meadow.

One of those is Bristol Rovers’ veteran full-back Hunt.

Hunt has not featured that prominently for the Pirates this season and could head out in search of regular first-team action.

But reports linking him to Shrewsbury Town have now been played down.

It is claimed that Hunt has not been considered as an option by Shrewsbury Town.