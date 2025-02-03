Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur target and Chelsea star Axel Disasi only wants to join Aston Villa in the ongoing window.

Disasi wants to go out on loan to experience regular football and Spurs and Aston Villa are interested.

However, Chelsea are adamant on not letting the centre-back join Aston Villa, as they fear that the move will help Villa in their goals to secure a spot in Europe.

The Blues are willing to loan him to Tottenham, but Disasi has rejected a move to Spurs as things stand.

Despite Spurs’ tireless attempts to convince the 26-year-old on a move, he has not changed his mind.

According to French outlet Foot Mercato, Disasi remains firm on his decision and ‘only wants Aston Villa’.

The Birmingham outfit are still trying to convince Enzo Maresca’s side to let Disasi join them, but they are also considering other options.

Emery rates the Chelsea centre-back very highly and Villa still remain keen to find a solution for his future.