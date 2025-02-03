Getty Images

Nottingham Forest midfielder Lewis O’Brien is still expected to join Championship outfit Swansea City and is expected for a medical, according to Wales Online.

O’Brien has been on the Tricky Trees books since 2022 and has played 17 times for the senior side.

Since last year, however, he has not featured at all for them and now he could be on his way out.

This summer, he was sent on loan to Los Angeles FC, where he played 18 times and contributed to two goals.

He is not an active part of Nuno’s plans at the City Ground and Welsh side Swansea have been keen on him.

The Swans want O’Brien and it has been suggested that the deal could still happen with a few hours to go on transfer deadline day.

It has been suggested that the Nottingham Forest man has agreed to join Swansea verbally and his medical is also due to take place later today.

O’Brien’s potential addition to the Swans will provide Luke Williams with a quality option in the middle of the park.