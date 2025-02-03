Getty Images

Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers target Elie Youan is set to stay with Scottish outfit Hibernian, according to the Hibs Observer.

Stoke City, under new boss Mark Robins, are trying to beat off relegation threat and they are in for a forward.

The Potters have their eyes on Hibs winger Youan, who is a player Blackburn have already tried to sign in the window.

Another Championship side in the shape of Derby County have also been credited with interest in the Hibs man.

Stoke City approached Hibs with a bid in the north of a £1.5m offer, which was rejected by the Scottish outfit.

The Easter Road outfit are keen on keeping the forward and it has been claimed that Youan will not move in the ongoing window despite interest from English Championship clubs.

The left winger has not featured for David Gray’s side since late December and now he will be focused on helping Hibernian finish in the top six split.

Blackburn, Derby and Stoke are now set to miss out on their target and with less than five hours remaining It remains to be seen whether they will be able find an alternative to sign.