Manchester United youth talent Ruben Curley is set to join Stoke City, and he will go to the Potters Under-21s setup, according to the Press Association.

The Potters have been active in this transfer window after Narcis Pelach was sacked and replaced by Mark Robins.

Stoke City are keen on adding to their youth, and Manchester United’s Curley is a player they are keen on.

Curley’s contract at the Premier League side is set to expire at the end of the season and he is inching closer to joining the Championship side on a permanent deal.

However, the 19-year-old midfielder will not be part of Stoke City’s first team immediately.

Curley will go straight into the Potters Under-21s side to ensure his watchful growth before he gets his chance to break through into the first team.

Manchester United have added some clauses before allowing the teenage midfielder to leave the club permanently for the Potters.

It remains to be seen when the Championship side will announce the teenage talent’s capture from the Red Devils.