Sunderland have failed with an offer to take a Premier League star on loan and are looking for replacements for Tommy Watson.

The Black Cats are in talks to sell Watson to top flight side Brighton & Hove Albion and the young winger has been tipped to complete the switch before the window closes.

Regis Le Bris does not want to be short of attacking options when it comes to pushing forward Sunderland’s promotion charge in the Championship.

As such, Sunderland went in to ask about loaning Kasey McAteer from Leicester, with two loan proposals put on the table – but both have been rejected, according to Sky Sports News.

The Championship side were prepared to do a simple loan and also a loan with an obligation to buy.

Leicester though, who are not expected to make any further signings before the window shuts, do not want to lose the winger.

There is time in the window for Sunderland to go back in with a fresh proposal.

It will though likely have to be an offer which is just too good for Leicester to turn down.