Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland are now leading the chase to land Liverpool striker Jayden Danns on loan despite suggestions he was Hull City bound, according to the Times.

The Black Cats are working on adding to Regis Le Bris’ forward options before the transfer window slams shut this evening.

They have a number of irons in the fire, with Liverpool’s Danns a key target.

It had been claimed that Liverpool were set to send Danns to Hull City, where they have had good experiences with their loan stars.

However, now ‘Sunderland leading chase’ is the verdict, with Danns appearing more likely to go to the Stadium of Light.

Liverpool will want to be sure any move can provide Danns with regular game time over the remainder of the season.

Danns played for Liverpool in the Champions League last week, featuring against PSV Eindhoven.

Now he could be set to sink his teeth into a promotion battle in the Championship with Sunderland.