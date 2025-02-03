Getty Images

Sunderland are now ‘very advanced’ in their pursuit of a Premier League striker on deadline day, according to journalist Fraser Fletcher.

Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris wants more attacking options to see him through until the end of the season and keep Sunderland’s promotion push on track.

A number of attackers have been looked at by Sunderland, but now they are in pole position to make a loan addition.

After overtaking Hull City in the hunt for Liverpool’s Jayden Danns, Sunderland are now ‘very advanced’ in their bid to sign him.

Danns looks like he will come in through the door at the Stadium of Light before the transfer window closes tonight.

He is highly rated by Liverpool boss Arne Slot, who will be closely watching how he does under Le Bris in the north east.

Danns played in the Champions League last week against PSV Eindhoven.

Now the Liverpool striker will sink his teeth into the challenge of getting Sunderland up to the Premier League.