Stu Forster/Getty Images

Sunderland have ‘given permission’ for one of their highly rated attackers to head to hold deadline day talks with an interested club.

The Black Cats are working on incomings on the final day of the winter transfer window and Liverpool striker Jayden Danns is expected to join on a loan deal.

Regis Le Bris though could be in line to lose one of his top attacking prospects before the day is out.

They have now, according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, ‘given permission’ for winger Tommy Watson to travel down to Brighton & Hove Albion.

Watson will talk personal terms with the Premier League side, who are expected to also give him a medical.

The exact make-up of the deal remains to be seen, but Brighton look like getting a player they rate highly.

Watson has had a host of admirers in the Premier League based on the potential he has shown at Sunderland.

Brighton are now stealing a march on their competitors and getting Watson signed up now.