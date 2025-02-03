Getty Images

Sunderland will only let Tommy Watson join Brighton Hove & Albion if Simon Adingra moves the other way, according to the Daily Mail.

The 18-year-old left winger is highly rated by Sunderland, with several Premier League outfits interested in him.

Brighton are particularly keen on signing Watson in the ongoing window and have seen multiple bids rejected.

The Black Cats are keen to keep Watson, who has a contract with them until 2026, at the Stadium of Light.

However, it has been claimed that Sunderland’s stance on Watson could change if Brighton are willing to meet their conditions.

The Black Cats are only willing to allow the youngster leave if Brighton are willing to trade Adingra part of the deal.

Left winger Adringa has featured for Brighton a total of 59 times in his career and has scored 12 goals in the process.

The 23-year-old is a subject of interest of French outfit Lens in the ongoing window and Sunderland are now eyeing a deal for Premier League talent Adringa.

Now it remains to be seen whether Brighton will be willing to agree on Sunderland’s condition to facilitate a move for Watson.

It had been claimed earlier on deadline day that Sunderland are letting Watson travel for talks with Brighton.