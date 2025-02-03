Getty Images

Everton have made a decision on one of their attacking stars, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the club.

The Toffees have seen their form go up since they brought back David Moyes, replacing Sean Dyche.

They have now picked up nine points in their last three league games which has sent them way above the danger zone and sparked hopes of a calm end to the season.

Even though Everton’s starting striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is currently out injured, the Toffees have not had any problems.

Calvert-Lewin’s second fiddle, Beto, has been playing as a backup striker since he joined the club and in this window, he has been linked with a move away.

However, according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, ‘the decision is made’ that Beto will not leave Goodison Park in this window and he will stay at the club at least until the summer.

The likes of Roma and Torino were genuinely interested, but now any potential moves have been ruled out for the 27-year-old.

He scored twice against Leicester City last weekend and will be looking to establish himself as the first-choice striker at Everton.