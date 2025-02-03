Getty Images

Rangers made an attempt to convince Union Berlin forward Yorbe Vertessen to move to Ibrox but joined the race for his signature ‘too late’.

The Gers are in the next round of the Europa League and Clement has continued his Rangers rebuild in the ongoing window.

Rangers sanctioned a loan departure of Rabbi Matondo to join German outfit Hannover as part of other departures as Clement makes changes.

Now the Scottish giants are looking to bring in a forward before the window ends to add to Clement’s options.

Union Berlin forward Vertessen is on their list and the Belgian forward has other suitors in the market.

Vertessen is now on the verge of joining Red Bull Salzburg, who are planning to sign him on a permanent deal.

According to Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad, Rangers tried to convince Vertessen on a move to Ibrox, but ‘the Scots are too late’.

Now with less than 15 hours remaining in the window, it remains to be seen whether Rangers will find an alternative option for Vertessen in the market.