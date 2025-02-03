Getty Images

Wolves are pushing to sign Marshall Munetsi on deadline day and it is claimed ‘there is talk of big compensation’ to French side Reims for agreeing to a deal.

Vitor Pereira’s side are 17th in the Premier League table and are just two points clear of the relegation zone.

The Wolves boss feels that he needs to introduce more quality in midfield to help in their battle to survive in the Premier League.

With less than 24 hours remaining in the window, Wolves are desperate to add a midfielder and Reims’ Munetsi is on their list.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Wolves are pushing to secure the signature of the 28-year-old.

And the Midlands outfit are in negotiations with Reims on a big compensation fee to let Munetsi leave.

The midfielder is a key part of the Ligue 1 outfit and has captained Reims on several occasions this season.

Now Wolves are in a race against time to convince Reims and finalise a deal for Munetsi before the window ends.