Getty Images

West Brom have given highly rated winger Tom Fellows permission to travel to Merseyside to complete a move to Everton, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Toffees boss David Moyes has been shopping for late deals and is landing former Southampton midfielder Charly Alcaraz to boost his engine room options.

Moyes also wants more in the final third and he is an admirer of West Brom winger Fellows.

Everton have acted to back the Scot and have agreed a £10m deal with West Brom to take Fellows to Goodison Park.

The issue is the little time remaining in the window to get the deal done, but the Baggies have let Fellows make the trip to Merseyside.

He will now need to agree terms with Everton and also be put through his medical checks.

Moyes is not the only person at Everton who rates Fellows as the club have admired him from before when the Scot took over.

The clock is ticking and Everton will look to get the deal over the line to put the winger at Moyes’ disposal.