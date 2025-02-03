Stu Forster/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘are still trying’ to do a deal with Crystal Palace for defender Marc Guehi, but the clock is working against them, according to the Independent.

Spurs were successful in bringing in Kevin Danso from Lens on an initial loan at the weekend, beating Wolves to his signature.

Ange Postecoglou would like another centre-back though and after failing to convince Axel Disasi, Spurs have turned towards an ambitious swoop for Guehi.

They have so far been unable to do a deal with the Eagles, but are still trying.

Spurs’ first offer came in at £70m for the England international, but that was not enough to convince Palace to do business.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, there are worries Spurs have left it too late to do the deal.

How long Spurs are prepared to persist for Guehi remains to be seen, especially with the clock ticking.

The defender may also feel it is better to wait until the summer and then assess his options.