Tottenham Hotspur’s bid to sign Aston Villa target Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea has been resurrected but a final agreement is still needed from the player, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Desasi, who has not been a key part of Enzo Maresca’s first-team this season, has been linked with a temporary move away.

Tottenham have been hot on his heels for quite some time and they have also been joined in the chase by fellow Premier League side Aston Villa.

However, while Chelsea have been willing to let Disasi go to Spurs, the player himself has not been sold on the move and wants to join Aston Villa.

Tottenham were believed to be turning their attention elsewhere but the situation now appears to have changed.

In fact, their bid has now been resurrected.

Though an agreement with the player still needs to be reached, Tottenham are now optimistic about getting Chelsea’s go-ahead.

With time running out, they will have to act quickly to get the deal done in time, while it remains to be seen if Aston Villa can convince Chelsea on Disasi.