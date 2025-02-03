Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have decided to give up on trying to sign Aston Villa target Axel Disasi, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Chelsea centre-back Disasi has been the centre of transfer drama in the ongoing window, with Spurs and Villa in a tug of war for his signature.

The Blues are reluctant to sanction Disasi’s departure to their European spot rivals Aston Villa in the current window.

However, the London outfit have no problem with the centre-back joining Tottenham, if the terms are right.

Chelsea have agreed to a deal with Spurs, but Disasi is not interested in joining Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Spurs, who are keen on signing a defender, tried to convince the 26-year-old on a move in the window.

But they have now decided to withdraw themselves from the race for Disasi and Aston Villa are still trying to sign him.

It is suggested that the centre-back is keen on joining Villa, but the decision now remain with Chelsea whether they will let him join Unai Emery’s side.