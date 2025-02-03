Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur are unlikely to get their hands on another defender before the 11pm deadline tonight, despite a number of players being linked, according to the Sun.

The London-based club are close to bringing in Mathys Tel from Bayern Munich on loan and are discussing an option to buy.

While a few youngsters could also follow suit to strengthen their academy, defence is not an area that will get any further reinforcements.

Kevin Danso arrived from Lens at the weekend to give manager Ange Postecoglou options in defence but he looks to be the only one.

The club tried to resurrect their attempts to sign Axel Disasi from Chelsea on loan but their efforts failed to bear fruit.

They have also been linked with a move for Burnley defender Maxime Esteve but the initial bid of £20m has fallen short.

With time running out, their chances of still agreeing and finalising a move for the player look slim.

It now remains to be seen how manager Ange Postecoglou will cope with the situation until the summer.