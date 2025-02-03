Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur have asked Bayern Munich to include an option to buy in Mathys Tel’s loan deal, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The London-based side are close to officially announcing the capture of the player with the medical taking place in London earlier in the day.

The details of the nature of the deal are now being worked out between the two clubs.

Tottenham want Bayern to include an option to buy in Tel’s contract and are pushing to convince them.

While discussions are currently ongoing, a final decision is expected to be taken soon.

The Tel transfer saga has dragged on for quite some time now and has taken different twists and turns.

The player initially rejected the chance to sign for the London-based club after a £50m fee had been agreed with Bayern Munich.

The recent move though will only take him to Tottenham on a temporary basis and whether the option to buy is something the player is okay with remains to be seen.