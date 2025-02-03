Getty Images

Sunderland now look set to hold on to highly rated winger Tommy Watson in what is a real boost for the Black Cats.

Watson is a wanted man and a host of Premier League sides are alive to his potential.

Brighton made a move to get ahead of the competition by signing Watson now and the winger was suggested to have permission to discuss personal terms with the south coast side.

Sunderland have even been working to bring in replacements for the wide-man, with Leicester City’s Kasey McAteer a player they have tried for.

However, according to journalist Craig Hope, it is ‘very unlikely’ that Watson will now sign for Brighton.

As things stand it appears that the winger will be staying put at Sunderland.

That would be a big relief for Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris as he tries to win promotion with his side.

There is still time in the transfer window for things to change however.