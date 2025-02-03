Getty Images

Watford have rejected a late approach from Bundesliga side Wolfsburg for Kwadwo Baah, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Baah joined Watford from Rochdale in the summer of 2021 and this season has established himself as a key player in the squad.

The 22-year-old winger has featured in 25 games for the Hornets, scoring four goals while registering three assists.

He is attracting interest from German outfit Wolfsburg, who have even gone on to submit an enquiry to Watford.

However, the Championship outfit were quick to rebuff Wolfsburg’s approach for Baah, it has been claimed.

Watford consider Baah, who signed a new deal with the club in October that will extend his stay until 2029, as an important player in the squad.

The Hornets are in the chase for a playoff spot in the Championship and they do not want to lose Baah at the moment.

Watford are currently sitting in 12th place in the league table with only three points off the last playoff spot.