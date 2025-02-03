Getty Images

Championship outfit Watford are in talks with Fulham to take their young winger Martial Godo on loan for the remainder of the season, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Godo has enjoyed senior football with Marco Silva’s team this season and has three first-team appearances to his name, one of which came each in the Premier League, FA Cup and the EFL Cup.

However, he is not in the frame to enjoy regular first-team minutes and could be allowed to go out in search of regular football.

Watford, who are fighting to get into the playoffs but have recently been going through a poor run of form, have identified Godo as an attacking option.

In fact, they have started talks with Fulham over a possible loan move until the end of the season.

However, the move could be dependant on Fulham’s ability to bring in a new player in that position.

Fulham are looking at AC Milan’s young winger Samuel Chukwueze but a deal is still to be cracked.

With time running out, it remains to be seen whether both deals can go through in time.