Getty Images

West Brom are hopeful of completing a late deal for Leeds United linked attacker Adam Armstrong from Southampton, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Armstrong has been the subject of much interest on deadline day as Championship clubs looked for extra firepower.

Leeds were credited with an interest in Armstrong after Southampton blocked the loan exit of his team-mate Cameron Archer.

Sunderland were also keen to loan Armstrong, though the boyhood Newcastle United fan was not enthusiastic about the prospect.

Now a Championship move could be on the cards for the striker as West Brom are hopeful of a late deal.

The Baggies are keen to support new boss Tony Mowbray and Armstrong would give him extra options in the final third.

It is unclear what the exact make-up of the deal would be.

West Brom will now try to get the swoop over the line before the transfer window slams shut until the summer.