Getty Images

Ipswich Town are now set to put West Brom’s Alex Palmer through a medical before announcing his capture, according to the Express & Star.

The Tractor Boys had an impressive last season as they achieved promotion under Kieran McKenna.

In this term, though, they are trying to stay up in the Premier League but are sitting second-bottom in the league.

Ipswich have conceded 49 goals in 24 league games as Christian Walton and Arijanet Muric both have been tried.

Now, they are trying to secure their goal line with a new ‘keeper and Baggies star Palmer is the option.

And it has now been suggested that Palmer is all set to have his medical tests before he joins the Premier League strugglers.

West Brom will receive a £5m fee from the Premier League club for Palmer, who has been on the Baggies books since 2015.

Palmer will look to have an instant impact on the team to try and help McKenna’s side avoid relegation.