West Ham United and Chelsea target Eli Junior Kroupi is set to join French outfit Lyon in the ongoing window, according to Sky Sport News.

The 18-year-old centre forward is highly rated in France and he is attracting interest from several Premier League outfits.

West Ham and Chelsea are particularly keen on him and French giants Lyon are rivalling them.

The Hammers are set to sign Evan Ferguson from Brighton and they want to add Lorient’s talented youngster Kroupi to their squad.

It has been suggested that West Ham made a bid in the region of £35m which is yet to be accepted by Lorient.

Now it has been revealed that Lyon have managed to beat West Ham and Chelsea in the race for Kroupi.

Lorient have sanctioned a transfer of the youngster to Lyon and he will immediately rejoin the Ligue 2 outfit on loan after completing his deal.

Now West Ham and Chelsea have to shift their focus to other forward targets with less than 15 hours left in the window.