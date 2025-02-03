Getty Images

Wolves and Leicester City are in talks over a ‘surprise swap deal’ which would see each side land a centre-back, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Molineux outfit are moving to bring in Nasser Djiga from Red Star Belgrade to give themselves another centre-back option, while Leicester have been rated as unlikely to do business on deadline day.

Both clubs though are in talks over a deal which could see a player swap happen before the window closes.

Wolves would send defender Craig Dawson to Leicester, while the Foxes would ship Conor Coady to Molineux.

That would hand both sides a new centre-back and an experienced option too.

Coady had a lengthy spell at Wolves between 2015 and 2023 and would likely welcome a return to his former stomping ground.

Dawson, who counts the likes of West Brom, Watford and West Ham amongst his former sides, joined Wolves in 2023.

With the clock ticking down on the transfer window, Wolves and Leicester will have to be quick with their player swap talks.