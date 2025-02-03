Getty Images

Wolves and Leicester City will not be moving forward on a swap deal involving Conor Coady and Craig Dawson, according to The Athletic.

Both clubs have been on the lookout for additions before the window closes and Wolves do look set to land a centre-back in the shape of Nasser Njiga from Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade.

Leicester have been more reluctant to do business unless players leave or the asking price of their targets drops unexpectedly.

Both sides held talks about the possibility of a swap deal which would take Coady to Molineux and send Dawson to the King Power.

However, as things stand the swap deal will not be happening.

It is suggested that the discussions were brief and have not progressed.

There is time in the window for the idea to get back on track, but both sides may now have moved on from the idea.

Wolves boosted their survival hopes at the weekend by beating Aston Villa, but Leicester look deep in trouble and at real risk of relegation.