Wolves ‘have now made’ a bid to bring in Red Star Belgrade defender Nasser Djiga before the transfer window closes, according to the Express & Star.

The Molineux outfit thought they had a deal done to land Kevin Danso from Lens, but Tottenham Hotspur came in at the last minute to hijack the swoop.

Vitor Pereira wants defensive reinforcements and Wolves have been looking at a number of options in the market.

Wolves have settled on Red Star Belgrade centre-back Djiga and are working to get the deal done before the window closes.

The Premier League side ‘have now made’ a €12m offer to the Serbians in a bid to land the defender.

Time is running out in the transfer window, but Wolves feel a deal can be done to land Djiga and take him to Molineux.

The 22-year-old only signed for the Serbian giants last summer and penned a deal running until 2028.

He has been a key man for the side and also turned out for the club in the Champions League league phase this season.