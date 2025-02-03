Getty Images

Wolves remain on course to snap up Red Star Belgrade defender Nasser Djiga after the player rejected a late bid from Galatasaray to hijack the swoop.

The Midlands outfit want to sign a centre-back before the transfer window ends tonight and recently failed to land Kevin Danso, who joined Spurs.

Wolves failed with their initial bid for Djiga to convince Red Star Belgrade to sell, but have now managed to convince them to let the player join them.

Red Star Belgrade have accepted Wolves’ latest bid of £10m for the centre-back.

Djiga is now on his way to England to undergo medical and complete his deal with Wolves.

However, according to talkSPORT, Turkish champions Galatasaray made a late bid to hijack Wolves’ swoop.

However, the 22-year-old centre-back rejected the approach of the Turkish Super Lig giants in favour of joining Wolves.

If everything goes as planned, then Djiga will sign for Wolves and will help Vitor Pereira’s team in their relegation battle.