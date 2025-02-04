Julian Finney/Getty Images

Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich are set to earn a significant loan fee from Mathys Tel’s move to Tottenham Hotspur.

After refusing the chance to sign for Tottenham permanently, the 19-year-old finally gave the nod to a loan move, which was sealed on deadline day.

Ange Postecoglou’s team made a late push and succeeded in including an option to buy in Tel’s contract, though the player is set to have the final say in that.

Tottenham will have to pay Bayern Munich a fee in the region of €55m which can rise up to €60m to make Tel’s move permanent in the summer.

According to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Bayern Munich are set to pocket a loan fee of €10m from the deal.

The Lilywhites are also set to cover five months of the player’s salary amounting to €2m overall.

It now remains to be seen what impact the teenager will have in England.

Manchester United also tried to get their hands on the player but their move was unsuccessful.