Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Millwall director of football Steve Gallen has revealed the club were impressed by Zak Sturge’s style of play and followed him for a while before signing him on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

The defender was part of the Chelsea Under-21s squad and made five appearances for them in the first half of the campaign.

Sturge has now joined a Lions side pushing to secure a playoff position in the Championship, and are sitting 13th in the table with 40 points, just four points behind sixth-placed West Bromwich Albion.

Gallen revealed the Chelsea loanee grabbed the club’s attention because of his physicality, directness and attack-minded style of play.

The Millwall director of football believes Sturge’s addition will help the squad in the second half of the campaign as the Lions battle for a playoff spot.

Gallen said to Millwall’s official site: “We’ve been watching Zak Sturge for a while now,

“We decided to make a move for him given the current situation. He is an athlete, is big, strong and direct and very attack-minded.

“We thank Chelsea for their assistance in getting this deal done – he is going to be a very good addition to the squad.”

Chelsea will hope the young Englishman will continue his development in Championship for the remainder of the season and return as a player ready to take the next step in his career.