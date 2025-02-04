George Wood/Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray are still ‘pushing’ to sign Kieran Trippier from Newcastle United, with the window in the Turkish Super Lig still open.

Trippier has fallen down the pecking order at St James’ Park, but Newcastle do not want to lose him having already seen exits for Lloyd Kelly and Miguel Almiron.

Eddie Howe now has his squad options stretched and losing Trippier would be a big blow to take now the window for the Magpies has closed.

Okan Buruk’s Turkish league leaders Galatasaray have now entered the race and are ‘pushing’ to sign him, according to Alex Crook on talkSPORT’s deadline day show.

The Turkish window does not close until the 11th of this month, giving Galatasaray enough time to get things sorted with the Magpies.

The Tyneside club have been trying to get their accounts sorted in an attempt to stay on the right side of the PSR rules.

Money was brought in by offloading Almiron and Kelly to strengthen the club’s position ahead of the summer.

It now remains to be seen whether Galatasaray can achieve a breakthrough in talks with Newcastle to sign Trippier.