Carl Recine/Getty Images

Genclerbirligi general manager Ali Ekber Duzgun believes that the transfer of one of their young prospects, Baran Yildiz, to Newcastle United is an important success for the club and the player himself.

The Magpies have managed to rope in the teenager from the Turkish second-division side, though official confirmation is still awaited.

The young midfielder is set to join Newcastle United’s academy set-up to augment his growth and stake his claim in the first-team in the near future.

Confirming the news of the player’s departure, Genclerbirligi’s general manager insisted that the move represents success not just for the club, but also for the player himself.

“Baran Yildiz’s transfer to Newcastle United has been completed. Official signatures have also been made”, Duzgun was quoted as saying by Turkish outlet Takvim.

“The transfer of one of our players from our infrastructure to a Premier League team is an important success for both Genclerbirligi and our player.”

The general manager hopes that Yildiz will follow in the footsteps of Arda Guler to find success in his career.

“I hope he successfully represents Genclerbirligi abroad like Arda Guler.

“We wish him success in his career.”

Despite having requirements in defence and on the wing, Newcastle United ended the winter transfer window without a single major signing.