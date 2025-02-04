George Wood/Getty Images

Newcastle United legend Shay Given feels that his former club have missed a golden opportunity after they failed to bring in any new signings in the winter transfer window, with an eye on PSR rules.

Eddie Howe’s men have won three and lost two in their previous five games in the Premier League and are in sixth position in the table with 41 points.

The Magpies have let Miguel Almiron depart the club to rejoin his former team Atlanta United on a permanent deal and shipped Lloyd Kelly to Juventus on loan.

A frustrated Given remarked that the transfer window could have been a great opportunity for the Magpies to push on in the Premier League and added that despite Newcastle being one of the wealthiest clubs in the world, somehow there seems to be a block on signing new players.

He recounted his experience at Manchester City when the takeover happened, following which they signed player after player and shot up in the league and added that even though the Magpies have funds, they are having to balance the books with the sales of Almiron and Kelly.

“When I heard there was breaking news from Newcastle I was off my seat! It’s frustrating – we’re the richest club in the world but there seems to be a block on getting players in.

“This could have been an opportunity to go and compete to win the Premier League”, he said on Sky Sports News.

“The finances are there but they are having to balance the books with the sales of Almiron and Kelly.

“I was at City when the takeover happened there and it was player after player coming in and they shot up the Premier League.

“Newcastle fans are frustrated”.

In their next game, Newcastle will play host to Arsenal with a two-goal advantage in the second leg of their semi-final tie in the EFL Cup on Wednesday.