Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has defended his team’s lack of activity in the winter transfer market, insisting that it was more important for him to block interest in his players due to the desire to hold on to the core group.

The Championship league leaders went through the winter window without signing even a single player, though they sent Joe Gelhardt out on loan.

The German manager, while defending his team’s strategy, cited the examples of clubs such as Liverpool and Real Madrid, assuring the fans that there is no need to sign new players when the club are already in a healthy position.

“On this last day there’s lots of madness and craziness going around”, Farke said at a press conference.

“Players are offered by agents to 20 different clubs across Europe. The player’s first comment is a childhood dream to play for this club, I don’t believe in this.

“You don’t overpay prices. If you analyse all the top leagues, Liverpool top of the table in the Premier League. No business in the last days of the window.

“Busy transfer window for Liverpool? Not at all. Bayern Munich? Nothing. Late outgoing, able to earn some money with a player not much game time.

“La Liga, Spain, Real Madrid, no incomings. It’s a sign if you don’t have to use the January window, you’re in a healthy position. It’s not a guarantee you’ll be successful.

“It’s football you need a bit of luck in terms of injuries but overall but if you don’t have to do much winter business after 30 games are already played, it’s normally a good sign.”

Revealing the interest his players received during the month, Leeds boss Farke added that it was important to fend them off as he wanted to retain the core of the group.

“The transfer window has two effects. Your players attract other clubs, and the second is it’s difficult to improve and strengthen your own squad.

“The same during my whole coaching career. When you’re in the spotlight, you attract interest from other clubs.

“This is one thing for me important to block the interest, we didn’t sell any of our players.

“There were a few approaches for our players but we block this because we want to keep the core group.”

Farke’s side will look to build their lead at the top when they visit Coventry City on Wednesday.