Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Sunderland’s new loan capture from Liverpool, Jayden Danns, has revealed that he is disappointed to have to wait to make his debut for the Black Cats after an injury was discovered during his medical on deadline day.

The 19-year-old forward, who made his debut for the Reds in a Premier League game last season, has been shipped to Regis Le Bris’ side until the end of the season to get more playing time.

Le Bris’ men are currently in a good run of form in the Championship after they won 3-2 at Middlesbrough and are placed fourth in the league table.

An elated Danns remarked that his move to Sunderland feels like the right step as he has done his research and added that he is grateful to the club for placing their faith in him as it is his first loan outing and a chance to prove himself.

He admitted his disappointment at not being able to play for his new club right away.

Nevertheless, he is proud to have joined the Black Cats and added that he will work hard throughout the period to ensure he can return to action and play his role.

“This is my first loan move and a chance to prove myself, so I’m very appreciative of the opportunity and I’m grateful to the club for placing their faith in me”, Danns said on the Sunderland website.

“I’ve done my research and the team is incredible, so this feels like the right step”.

“I’m disappointed that I will be unable to do that straightaway, but I’m proud to have joined the club and I will work hard throughout this period to ensure I can return to action and play my part”.

Sunderland will be looking forward to collect three points and move to second position as they host Watford in the league on Saturday.