Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Leeds United attacker Brenden Aaronson has insisted that his team-mate Mateo Joseph has to stay hungry and keep doing what he is doing after the Peacocks destroyed Cardiff City 7-0.

Daniel Farke’s team are currently top of the Championship table and have not lost a game in any competition since November.

Joseph, who scored a goal in the 88th minute of the Bluebirds game, ended his 18-game goal drought in the league.

Aaronson stated that Joseph, one of his good friends, is a young kid who went through something that most strikers go through, but the thing about the Spanish forward is that he is so hungry and wants to keep working.

He asserted that Joseph has to stay hungry and keep doing what he is doing, as he has a huge future ahead of him.

“For Mateo, he’s one of my good friends first of all, he’s a young kid and it’s tough”, Aaronson told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Players go through that, strikers go through that, but the thing that I know about Mateo is he’s so hungry, he wants to keep working.

“He’s got a huge future ahead of him so hopefully this is a turning point for him but he has to stay hungry and keep doing what he is doing.”

Farke’s side will be looking forward to extending their stay at the top of the table as they travel to face an in-form Coventry City in the league on Wednesday.