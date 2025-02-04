Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has claimed that Kaide Gordon has the experience and talent to bolster the Pompey squad after signing him on loan from Liverpool until the end of the season.

Gordon spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Norwich City, making ten appearances and finding the back of the net once for the Canaries in the Championship.

The attacker will now ply his trade with relegation-battling Portsmouth, who sit 20th in the Championship just three points above the drop zone.

Mousinho believes the Liverpool loanee will bolster the Pompey attack and has the experience to play in the Championship after his loan stint with the Canaries.

The Portsmouth boss revealed his excitement after signing Gordon on loan and said he has the talent to help the team in the second half of the season.

Mousinho said to Portsmouth’s official site: “We’re delighted to welcome Kaide to the club and would like to thank Liverpool for loaning him to us.

“He arrives having already gained experience of this level from his time with Norwich and really boosts our attacking options.

“Kaide is a talented young player with bags of potential and I’m excited to see what he can do in a Pompey shirt during the rest of this season.”

Liverpool will keep a close eye on their young winger and hope that Gordon will continue his development at Portsmouth and return as a player ready for the next chapter in his professional career.