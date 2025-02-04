Alex Grimm/Getty Images

Gary Neville has insisted that Mathys Tel will improve Tottenham Hotspur following the winger’s loan switch from Bayern Munich on deadline day.

The 19-year-old French winger has joined Ange Postecoglou’s side from Bayern Munich on a loan deal until the end of the season with an option to make the deal permanent in the summer.

Tel, who fell out of favour at the German club, made just two starts for them in the Bundesliga this season, while featuring 13 times in all competitions for the club.

The winger initially knocked back Tottenham before then agreeing to join and Neville thinks that Spurs are a big attraction for fans with their stadium and facilities.

He feels that the carrot of a permanent deal at the end of the loan can act as an extra motivation and backs Tel to make Spurs better.

He observed that an amazing club like Spurs with an incredible fanbase who have some great games lined up can provide the winger with game time, which is what he believes is important for the player.

“Tottenham are a huge draw, the stadium and the training ground – and the manager with his style of football. It’s a thrilling style that creates chances”, Neville said on Sky Sports News.

“I’m glad Tel is going there after flirting with a couple of other clubs.

“The factor of locking down a permanent transfer in the summer was a major factor clubs. Tel will improve Spurs.

“They have a big couple of weeks coming up.

“Sometimes players like the idea of playing for a club but the important thing is to play football. That’s what Tottenham can provide him.

“They are an amazing football club with an amazing fanbase and they have some great games coming up that he can contribute in”, he added.

Tel could make his debut for Spurs when they travel to face Liverpool with a 1-0 lead in the second leg of their EFL cup semi-final tie on Thursday.