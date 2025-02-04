Spurs Official

Jamie Carragher has claimed Bayern Munich loanee Mathys Tel is joining an exciting Tottenham Hotspur team that will provide him with a lot of opportunities.

The young French winger struggled for game time at his parent club in the first half of the campaign, making just eight appearances for the Bavarians in the Bundesliga.

Tel is now joining a Spurs team languishing 14th in the Premier League table with just 27 points on the board after 24 games.

Carragher said Tel’s loan switch to the Lilywhites will benefit both parties, as Spurs will try to change their fortunes in the second half of the campaign and the Frenchman will look to get some much needed playing time to continue his development.

The Liverpool legend believes Spurs are one of the more exciting teams in the Premier League and will provide the 19-year-old forward with many chances to score goals.

Carragher said to Sky Sports News: “The fact that Tottenham are getting him on loan now, I think that’s a good deal for both teams.

“He can get a look at Tottenham, Tottenham can get a look at him – a young player with potential.

“He hasn’t played too much football at Bayern Munich at all. If he settles in well at Tottenham, he will get definitely lots of chances.

“They create chances and scores goals, they are one of the most exciting teams in the league”.

Spurs boast an option to keep Tel on a permanent basis in the summer if he impresses, though the player will also have to want the move.