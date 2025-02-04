Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has insisted that Aston Villa boss Unai Emery will give Marcus Rashford detail in his game following the player’s switch to the Villans.

Rashford has made a loan move to Emery’s side from the Ruben Amorim’s team until the end of the season, putting to rest a saga of uncertainties regarding his future.

The 27-year-old forward made his last appearance for the Red Devils in their Europa League game in December following Amorim’s comments on Rashford’s efforts in training.

Neville asserted that there was no way back for Rashford after the Manchester United boss’ comments on the player in recent weeks and added that the forward needs to go out and relaunch his career, while the team where he is going to are better than the Red Devils.

He commented that the style at his old team has not been great and Rashford’s new manager will give him instruction and detail in his game that he needs in the current period of his career.

“It was needed after the comments of the manager in recent weeks – there was no way back. He needs to get out and relaunch his career”, he said on Sky Sports News.

“He’s going to a very good team. A team that are better than Manchester United.

“The manager will give him instruction and in this period of his career he needs it.

“The style of the football at United hasn’t been great and he needs detail in his game. Unai Emery will give him that”, he added.

Rashford could make his debut for the Villans as they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Villa Park for their FA Cup fourth round game on Sunday.