West Ham Official

Former Premier League midfielder Tim Sherwood has hailed West Ham United’s new loan signing Evan Ferguson from Brighton & Hove Albion as the signing of the winter transfer window.

The 20-year-old Irish forward spent his first half of the season with his parent club Brighton, making 13 appearances and scoring once for them in the Premier League.

Ferguson only started two of his 13 matches for Brighton in the league and is now joining West Ham on loan until the end of the season to play under his former boss Graham Potter.

Sherwood expects the arrival of Ferguson will not only benefit the Hammers but will also provide the young Irish striker the opportunity to continue his development.

The former player believes Ferguson’s move to West Ham has been the standout transfer of the winter transfer window.

Sherwood said on Sky Sports News: “Evan Ferguson. It’s a great signing for West Ham, it’s a good move for him as well.

“For me, that would be the pick for the signing of the window.”

Brighton will hope the loan switch to West Ham will help Ferguson to regain his best form and help the player make an immediate impact on the first team after his loan ends at the end of the season.