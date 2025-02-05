Michael Regan/Getty Images

Turkish giants Besiktas have accelerated their effort to sign Manchester United star Casemiro.

The 32-year-old Brazilian midfielder joined Manchester United from Real Madrid in 2022 and has featured 106 times for them.

However, Casemiro has been a bit part player for Manchester United this season and has started ten games in the league so far.

Since the arrival of Ruben Amorim, he has fallen down the pecking order, and he has a contract with the Red Devils until 2026.

Casemiro has suitors in Turkey in the form of Besiktas and Fenerbahce and with the Turkish transfer window open until next week, he could still seal a move away from Old Trafford.

Former Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to sign the experienced midfielder in the ongoing window and according to Turkish outlet Fotomac (via A Spor), Besiktas have stepped up their efforts to sign him.

It is suggested that Casemiro is also in favour of a move to Besiktas in the hope of securing regular football.

Now it remains to be seen whether the veteran midfielder will be able to seal an Old Trafford exit before the end of the Turkish window.