Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Celtic managed to see off Blackburn Rovers, Stoke City and Coventry City to land Jeffrey Schlupp on loan and struck a favourable wage split deal, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Bhoys allowed young left-back Alex Vale to return to Barcelona after he failed to make an impact coming from Barcelona on loan in the summer.

Celtic pushed to bring Kieran Tierney from Arsenal in the winter window but failed to complete the deal.

At the last moment of the window, they turned their attention to Crystal Palace’s Schlupp, who can play in the left-back role, amid other positions due to his versatility.

Celtic managed to agree on a loan with Crystal Palace for Schlupp, but they were not his only suitors as Blackburn, Coventry and Stoke also wanted him.

Brendan Rodgers’ side also managed to convince Crystal Palace to pay half of Schlupp’s salary, which is £60,000 per week.

Celtic will then be covering £30,000 per week of his wages.

Schulpp’s contract with Crystal Palace is set to expire in June and it remains to be seen whether he will be able to earn a permanent move to Celtic in summer by impressing on his short-term loan deal.