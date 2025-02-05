Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Turkish giants Galatasaray have made an enquiry for Leicester City’s Wout Faes and the Foxes have made their price known for the player.

The Foxes are currently fighting in the Premier League to avoid relegation at the end of the season immediately after achieving promotion.

Leicester needed to bring in players to help them have a stable second half of the season, but only Woyo Coulibaly came in.

They have sold Tom Cannon to Sheffield United and now more departures could be on the cards even though the English transfer window has slammed shut.

The Turkish transfer window is one of those windows that are still open and the Super Lig sides are able to do their transfer business until 11th February.

And now, according to Turkish outlet Playspor, the Cimbom ‘have enquired about’ the availability of Foxes defender Faes.

And it has been suggested that Foxes will let the Belgium defender go if they get a fee around of €20m.

Now all eyes will be on Galatasaray to see if they will follow up their enquiry with a formal bid for the Leicester star.