Christof Koepsel/Getty Images

David Unsworth has insisted Burnley should ignore what Leeds United and Sheffield United are doing, amid the Clarets’ battle to win promotion up to the Premier League.

Scott Parker’s men moved to second place in the Championship following their 1-0 home win against Oxford United on Tuesday.

Burnley are the second-lowest scoring team in the top half of the table, although they have the finest defensive record in the league after conceding just nine goals.

Unsworth remarked Burnley should take no notice of what league leaders Leeds are doing or what Sheffield United are spending on a striker because the Clarets are fighting for the club and the fans to win promotion back to the Premier League.

He observed that his former side are doing it a bit differently, but they are winning, and it should be celebrated.

“Forget what Leeds United are doing, forget about what Sheffield United are spending on a striker”, he told BBC Lancashire.

“The Burnley supporters have got the most honest team that are fighting for them, fighting for the club and the fans to get promoted back to the Premier League, where we all want to play.

“They are doing it a little bit differently but they’re winning and it should be celebrated”, he added.

Burnley will shift their focus to their FA Cup campaign as they travel to the St Mary’s to take on Southampton in the fourth round tie of the competition on Saturday.