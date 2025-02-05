.

George Wood/Getty Images

Former Championship striker star Sam Parkin has admitted that he is surprised with Leeds United not doing any business in the winter transfer window.

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke stated before the winter transfer window that the Whites would only look to do business if some important deals came up.

Despite that, the Yorkshire giants made huge attempts to sign Cameron Archer on loan from Southampton and even looked at his team-mate Adam Armstrong.

Leeds ended the window without signing any players and Parkin admitted that he was surprised to see they did not sign at least one or two players.

He added that Leeds do have the strongest squad in the Championship and pointed out that Farke knows his squad better than him, but stressed that nonetheless he was shocked with their lack of business.

“I think when there is a transfer window in the middle of the season, despite Leeds’ lofty position, [I am] still a little bit surprised this morning that they have not done one or two bits of business”, Parkin said on the Championship Check In Show.

“Yes, they have got one of the strongest squads in the division, so Daniel Farke will know better than me the nick of the squad, how the depth is looking and obviously in the aftermath of that win [against Cardiff City] maybe did not see the necessity.

“Still a little bit surprised; that would be my overriding feeling.”

Leeds are top of the league table with 63 points from 20 games and they are set to take on Coventry City tonight.